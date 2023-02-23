‘Ginny & Georgia’ Leads January Top TV Songs Chart With Stephen Sanchez Synch

Season two of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia takes the top spot on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for January 2023, thanks to its usage of Stephen Sanchez’s hit “Until I Found You.”

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of January 2023.

“You” can be heard in the second season finale of Ginny & Georgia, which premiered alongside the rest of the season on Jan. 5. Rather than the Sanchez-only version, the episode used the rendition that also features Em Beihold on vocals.

In January 2023, “You” received 43.7 million official U.S. on-demand streams and 10,000 downloads, according to Luminate. Its usage in the show helped the song to vault back onto Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart dated Jan. 21 at No. 30 (2,000 downloads), rising to No. 27 the following week (Jan. 28, 2,000 downloads).

“You” has peaked so far at No. 23 on the multimetric Billboard Hot 100 dated Jan. 21. It appears at No. 32 on the latest list (Feb. 25).

In all, Ginny & Georgia slots two songs on the January Top TV Songs ranking, with “You” followed by Gracie Abrams’ “I Miss You, I’m Sorry,” also heard in the season finale. “Sorry” earned 1.3 million streams and 1,000 downloads in January.

A pair of songs from Paramount Network’s Yellowstone follow “You” at Nos. 2 and 3: Luke Grimes’ “No Horse to Ride” and Zach Bryan’s “Tishomingo,” respectively. Grimes is the latest example of an actor from the show having their own music heard on Yellowstone; the song, heard in the Jan. 1 episode, earned 5.7 million streams and 7,000 downloads in January. Bryan’s “Tishomingo,” which appeared in the same episode, received 4.3 million streams and 5,000 downloads.

Music from Tulsa King, The Last of Us, The Good Doctor and How I Met Your Father also appears on the latest survey, which can be found below.

