Billboard’s Songs of the Summer Chart Returns, Led by Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’

What will be the No. 1 song of the summer of 2023? We’re making our way toward the answer, as Billboard’s annual Songs of the Summer chart returns to Billboard.com today (June 6).

The 20-position Songs of the Summer running tally tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 10 through Sept. 9). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer will be revealed.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” ranks at No. 1 on the season’s initial Songs of the Summer survey. The track tops the Hot 100 for a ninth week and Hot Country Songs for a 17th frame. No song has earned season-end No. 1 status on the Songs of the Summer chart after leading the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs; notably, Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” ruled Hot Country Songs, hit No. 2 on the Hot 100 and finished at No. 2 on the 1998 Songs of the Summer recap.

Meanwhile, one title has hit the top 10 on both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs and claimed top seasonal honors on Songs of the Summer: John Denver’s “Annie’s Song,” in 1974. The ballad reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 9 on Hot Country Songs.

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” featuring Ice Spice places at No. 2 on the inaugural 2023 Songs of the Summer chart, followed in the top five by Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (No. 3), Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole (No. 4), and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” (No. 5).

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” was the season-ending No. 1 hit on the 2022 Songs of the Summer chart, after BTS’ “Butter” glided to a top finish in 2021; DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch wrapped on top in 2020; Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus took the title in 2019; and Drake’s “In My Feelings” won in 2018.

