Billboard’s Songs of the Summer Chart Returns, Led by Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’

What will be the No. 1 song of the summer of 2022? We’re making our way toward the answer, as Billboard‘s annual Songs of the Summer chart returns to Billboard.com today (June 7).

The 20-position Songs of the Summer running tally tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 11 through Sept. 10). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer will be revealed.

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” ranks at No. 1 on the season’s initial Songs of the Summer survey, followed by Jack Harlow’s “First Class” at No. 2 and Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, at No. 3. Rounding out the top five, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” places at No. 4 and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” ranks at No. 5.

BTS’ “Butter” glided to a No. 1 finish on the 2021 Songs of the Summer chart, after DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch, wrapped on top in 2020 and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, claimed the title in 2019. Drake’s “In My Feelings” won in 2018, following triumphs for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, in 2017 and Drake’s “One Dance,” featuring Wizkid and Kyla, in 2016.

Check out the top 10 summer songs every year throughout the Hot 100’s history (from the chart’s start in 1958) and this season’s first weekly Songs of the Summer chart in its entirety.