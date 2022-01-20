sokodomo’s ‘MERRY-GO-ROUND’ Tops Billboard K-Pop 100 for Seventh Week

Rapper Sokodomo’s “MERRY-GO-ROUND,” which was introduced last November on Mnet’s hip-hop contest show SMTM 10, has topped the Billboard K-Pop 100 chart for a seventh week.

The artist’s very first No. 1 song had led the chart for the very first time on the chart dated Dec. 4 and stayed atop for six consecutive weeks before giving up its place to IU’s “Winter Sleep” last week. However, it only took a week to reclaim its No. 1 spot with the most counts on streaming this week.

Sokodomo’s remarkable achievement sets a new record for the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop song, previously held by ZICO’s “Any Song,” which dominated the chart for six weeks in early 2020. Across all genres, BTS’ “Dynamite” holds the record for the longest No. 1 with 22 weeks, followed by Lee Mujin’s “Traffic Light,” which led the chart for eight weeks. IU’s “Celebrity” and Sokodomo’s “MERRY-GO-ROUND” are the second runners-up with seven weeks.

“MERRY-GO-ROUND” is also the first No. 1 song for Slom, the producer, and Zion.T, who participated as a featured artist. For the other featured artist, Wonstein, it marked his second No. 1 song following “Foolish Love,” which peaked at the top for two weeks in July. He sang the song as a member of the supergroup formed on MBC’s Hangout With Yoo, MSG WANNABE (M.O.M).

The Billboard K-Pop 100 measures multimetric consumption, including streaming, digital sales, radio and television data to present the most popular K-pop songs in South Korea every week.

–By Minhyeong Lee