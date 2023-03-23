Snow Man’s ‘Tapestry’ Soars to No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100

Snow Man’s “Tapestry” hits No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated March 22, selling nearly a million copies in its first week.

The nine-member boy band’s latest single, featured as the theme of a new movie starring member Ren Meguro, launched with 921,011 CDs to blast in at No. 1 for sales. The track also ruled radio airplay and came in at No. 3 for video with 2,167,138 weekly views, soaring 90-1 on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

The group’s previous single, “Orange Kiss,” sold 850,692 copies and reached 1,853,558 views in its first week, meaning the group has further expanded its fanbase in the meantime.

This week’s Japan charts saw STU48’s “Iki wo suru kokoro” hit No. 2 for sales with 298,796 first-week copies and Kep1er’s “I do! Do you?” follow at No. 3 for the metric with 80,783 copies sold. These two numbers also performed well in the other metrics of the chart’s methodology, resulting in debuts at Nos. 2 and 3 on the Japan Hot 100, respectively.

As such, Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle,” which had coasted along in the top 3 for 22 weeks — including a record 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 — fell out of the top 3 on its 23rd week on the Japan Hot 100, slipping to No. 4. Still, the track is still going strong in streaming with more than 9 million weekly streams — 9,221,292 last week and 9,010,308 this week — and is likely to return to the top 3 again.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Mar. 13 to 19, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.