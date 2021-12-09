Snow Man Rules Japan Hot 100 With ‘Secret Touch’ as Hikaru Utada Holds at No. 2 

Snow Man’s “Secret Touch” rules this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, selling 750,618 CDs in its first week. The nine-member boy band tops physical sales, look-ups, and radio airplay, while also faring well on Twitter (No. 9) and video views (No. 11).

In comparison, the new Johnny’s group’s previous single, “HELLO HELLO,” launched with 820,349 copies and topped sales, look-up, and Twitter in its first week, while hitting No. 6 for video and No. 11 for radio. The boys continue to show strength in the two physical metrics of the chart’s methodology while also improving their performance on radio, meaning they’re steadily expanding their reach to listeners outside their core fanbase.

Four-man band Macaroni Empitsu’s “Nothing” (Japanese title: “Nandemonaiyo”) is the No. 1 song for streaming this week, toppling Yuuri‘s “Betelgeuse” from the peak position after three weeks. “Nothing” went from 7,901,987 to 8,449,395 weekly streams while “Betelgeuse” went from 8,422,782 to 8,184,767, meaning there isn’t a huge difference between the two popular numbers and their positions could continue to shift. “Nothing” rises 10-5 on the Japan Hot 100, and “Betelgeuse” rises a notch to No. 3.

Meanwhile, Hikaru Utada’s “Kimi ni Muchu” (“Crazy for you”) holds at No. 2 on this week’s tally, coming in at No. 3 for streaming with 7,372,944 streams (way up from last week’s 3,613,280 streams). The J-pop superstar is also positioned to snag the top spot for streaming in the coming weeks.

King Gnu dropped the “BOY” CD on Dec. 1, and the additional points from the two physical metrics have boosted the track back into the top 10. The four-man band’s latest single is currently being featured as the opener of the acclaimed anime series Ranking of Kings, and the exposure has had a positive effect on the track’s chart performance in the radio, download, and streaming metrics, which have all increased this week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

