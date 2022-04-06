Snow Man’s ‘Brother Beat’ Rules Japan Hot 100

Snow Man’s “Brother Beat” shoots to No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated April 6.

The nine-member Johnny’s boy band’s sixth single sold 809,082 copies in its first week to rule physical sales, while also dominating look-ups, radio airplay, and video views this week. After the music video for “Brother Beat” was released on March 2 and the dance practice video on March 9, the track debuted at No. 1 for the metric and has maintained momentum for five weeks (No. 1, No. 2, No. 2, No. 2, and back at No. 1 this week). The track is featured as the theme of the movie Osomatsu-san, which stars all the members, and the highly anticipated CD single follows the movie’s March 25 theatrical release. The single sold more copies in its first week than the group’s previous single “Secret Touch” (750,618), capturing the biggest week of 2022 for any single in Japan.

“Classic-style” J-pop boy band AXXX1S (pronounced “axis”) launches at No. 9 on this week’s Japan Hot 100 with its latest single “Special Force.” The single sold 58,212 copies in its first week and came in at No. 2 for sales, but couldn’t add up enough points in the other metrics to mark a higher debut.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

