Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Snail Mail Arrives at No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart

Snail Mail, the solo project of singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, re-enters Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart (dated Nov. 20) at No. 1, becoming the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time.

The act’s sophomore LP, Valentine, released via Matador Records, arrives at No. 3 on Vinyl Albums with 7,000 copies sold on vinyl, according to MRC Data, and No. 7 on both Top Album Sales (10,000 sold overall) and Alternative Albums (12,000 equivalent album units).

Snail Mail’s debut LP, Lush, hit No. 8 on Vinyl Albums and No. 20 on Alternative Albums in 2018.

Meanwhile, Valentine‘s title track ranks at No. 27 on Adult Alternative Airplay, having become Snail Mail’s first entry on a Billboard songs chart.

Japanese pop singer Sena Kana enters Emerging Artists at No. 2, thanks to her second EP, Show Me. The set debuts at No. 9 on Top Album Sales (9,000 sold), as she makes her first entry on Billboard‘s charts.

BTS member JIN debuts at No. 4 on Emerging Artists, as his new solo single “Yours” opens at No. 2 on Digital Song Sales (13,000 downloads sold). It also launches atop World Digital Song Sales, marking his first solo No. 1 on the survey; BTS has tallied a record 31 World Digital Song Sales leaders. “Yours” was released Nov. 7 on the soundtrack to the South Korean TV series Jirian.

Plus, Ari Lennox re-enters Emerging Artists at No. 6, a new high, as she achieves her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, where “Unloyal,” with Summer Walker (from the latter’s new Billboard 200 No. 1, Still Over It), debuts at No. 48. The collab is also Lennox’s second top 10 on Hot R&B Songs, where it starts at No. 10; a week earlier, her own “Pressure” became her first top 10, rising to No. 10.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard’s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.