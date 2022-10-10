Slipknot’s ‘The End So Far’ Crowned on U.K. Chart

Slipknot rocks a third U.K. No. 1 with The End So Far.

The U.S. metal veterans overturned a midweek deficit to come home with a wet sail, as The End So Far (via Roadrunner) tops the chart by just 340 combined units, the Official Charts Company reports.

The End So Far is the group’s sixth U.K. top 10 album, and third leader after Iowa (from 2001) and We Are Not Your Kind (2019). It’s the most downloaded album of the chart cycle, according to the OCC, and it’s the best-selling album of the week in Australia.

The LP to narrowly miss out on the U.K. crown is the posthumous reissue of George Michael’s Older (Sony Music CG). Following its original release in 1996, Michael’s classic record peaked at No. 1, one of his nine leaders, and yielded several hits, including “Jesus To A Child” and “Fastlove.”

Now released on vinyl for the first time, and with Dolby Atmos spatial audio mixes, Older blasts to No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. The U.K.’s best-seller on wax during the latest cycle, Older was the leader on the midweek all-genres survey.

Coming in new at No. 3 on the latest chart, published last Friday, Oct. 7, is The Snuts with their sophomore studio effort Burn The Empire (Parlophone). It’s the followup to the Scottish indie rock quartet’s 2021 debut LP W.L., which bowed at No. 1.

Meanwhile, homegrown R&B veteran Craig David enjoys a top 10 berth with his eighth studio record 22 (BMG), new at No. 7. David has now chalked up six U.K. top 10s, including No. 1s with his 2000 debut Born To Do It and Following My Intuition, from 2016.

And there’s a top 10 debut for U.S. indie-rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as Cool It Down (Secretly Canadian) starts at No. 10. Karen O and Co. now boast four U.K. top 10 appearances, with 2006’s Show Your Bones (No. 7), 2009’s It’s Blitz (No. 9) and their most recent release, 2013’s Mosquito (No. 9).

Just outside the top tier, Icelandic alternative pop icon Björk bags an 11th U.K. top 40 appearance with Fossora (One Little Independent), her 10th studio LP; K-Trap, the Peckham, England-born rapper, lands a sixth U.K. top 40 with The Last Whip II (Thousands), his latest mixtape, new at No. 12; while alternative rock legends Pixies return to the chart with Doggerel (Infectious Music), new at No. 13. It’s the Boston band’s tenth U.K. top 40 appearance on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, most recently with Beneath The Eyrie, which peaked at No. 7 in 2019.

Finally, notes the OCC, three acts enjoy their first taste of the U.K. Top 40 this week, led by British-American trio Gabriels with their debut Angels & Queens – Pt 1 (Parlophone), new at No. 25; U.S. hip-hop artist Denzel Curry with Melt My Eyez See Your Future (Loma Vista), new at No. 30; and South London artist Shygirl (real name Blane Muise) with Nymph (Because Music), new at No. 34.