Slipknot Debuts Atop Hot Hard Rock Songs With ‘The Chapeltown Rag’

Slipknot‘s new single “The Chapeltown Rag” swoops in at No. 1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, marking the metal veterans’ first ruler and entry on the tally, which began in June 2020.

“Rag” bows with 1.7 million streams and 4,100 downloads sold in the week ending Nov. 11, according to MRC Data, following its Nov. 5 release. The latter metric sparks the track’s entrance atop Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, where it’s the band’s fifth leader and first since “Unsainted” in 2019.

Explore Explore Slipknot See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The new song also starts at No. 35 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, where it’s the group’s 19th entry, dating to its first in 2000.

“Rag” is the first single from Slipknot’s forthcoming seventh studio album. The band’s last LP, We Are Not Your Kind, debuted as its third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in August 2019 and has earned 503,000 equivalent album units to date.