Skindred Holds Edge on Midweek U.K. Chart With ‘Smile’

Skindred has every reason to smile. After performing at Glastonbury Festival 2023, the Newport, Wales heavy metal act leads the U.K.’s chart blast with Smile (via Earache), the rockers’ eighth studio album.

If Smile holds its spot, not only would it become their first leader, but it would be the band’s first title to impact the top 10.

Nothing is certain at this stage.

Yorkshire, England indie-rock act the Sherlocks (with People Like Me & You via Teddyboy) and Cian Ducrot (Victory via Polydor) complete the respective podium places on the Official Chart Update.

Currently, less than 500 chart units separate the top three, the Official Charts Company reports.

Completing an all-new top 5 at the midweek stage is Miles Kane’s fifth solo effort, One Man Band (Modern Sky), set to start at No. 4 for what would be his peak chart position, while London hip-hop outfit N-Dubz could snag No. 5 with Timeless (EMI), their first studio album in 13 years.

Anniversary reissues from Snow Patrol and ABC could make a splash when the national albums chart is published this Friday, Aug. 11.

Snow Patrol’s third album Final Straw is poised for a top 10 return, at No. 7. Released in 2003, through Polydor, the British-Irish alternative rock band’s major label debut, Final Straw peaked at No. 3. Its followup, Eyes Open from 2006, gave the group their first and only U.K. chart leader.

Also, ‘80s pop favorites ABC could stage their own return to the top 10 with The Lexicon of Love (Mercury), which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary. The LP, which initially led the chart following its release in 1982 and includes the hits “Poison Arrow,” “The Look of Love” and more, appears at No. 10 on the chart blast.

Finally, Mammoth WVH could bag its first U.K. charting album with Mammoth II (BMG). It’s new at No. 24 on the Official Chart Update. Mammoth WVH is fronted by Wolf Van Halen, son of the legendary late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, and bass player with the iconic U.S. rock act Van Halen.

