SKE48’s ‘Zettai Inspiration’ Bows at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

SKE48’s “Zettai Inspiration” blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Oct. 12, selling 298,021 CDs in its first week.

The 30th single by the Nagoya-based girl group ruled physical sales after launching with 298,021 copies during the tracking week ending Oct. 9, fueling the track to the top of the Japan song chart. In other metrics, the song comes in at No. 5 for radio airplay, No. 22 for look-ups, and No. 14 for Twitter mentions. The group’s previous single sold 274,744 copies in its first week while the one before that sold 234,600 copies, showing that the girls have been steadily gaining popularity.

YOASOBI’s latest single, “Shukufuku,” rises 14-2 this week. The opener for the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury topped downloads with 30,499 units, but couldn’t rack up enough points in the other metrics — No. 6 for streaming (6,203,733 weekly streams), No. 4 for video views (1,397,032 views), No. 8 for radio and No. 9 for Twitter — to overtake SKE48’s lead in sales.

After leading the tally for two straight weeks and six in all, Ado’s “New Genesis” falls to No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100. While the One Piece Film: Red theme is still at No. 1 for streaming, video, and karaoke for the fifth week in a row, it’s slowing down figure-wise — from 11,070,803 to 9,998,901 streams and from 2,049,895 to 1,827,740 views — resulting in its current position.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

