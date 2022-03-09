SixTONES Scores Sixth No. 1 With ‘Kyomei’ on Japan Hot 100

SixTONES’ sixth single “Kyomei” blasts into No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated March 9, putting an end to Aimer’s seven-week streak at the top of the tally.

The six-member Johnny’s boy band scores its sixth No. 1 with this track, which is the opener for the ongoing anime series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon season 2. “Kyomei” sold 402,093 copies in its first week to rule the metric (though about 100,000 copies short of its previous single, “Mascara”), while also coming in at No. 1 for look-ups and radio airplay. The track also did well on Twitter (No. 4) and came in at No. 53 for video views, so the two physical metrics of the chart’s methodology (sales and look-ups) fueled the song to No. 1 this week.

King Gnu debuts at No. 2 with “Chameleon,” the theme of the currently airing popular Fuji TV drama series starring actor/musician Masaki Suda. The song ruled downloads (54,951 units) and streaming (9,750,428 weekly streams), while also coming in at No. 2 for radio and No 26 for Twitter mentions. The song outperformed Aimer’s former No. 1 hit “Zankyosanka” this week, but couldn’t collect enough points to win over SixTONES’s “Kyomei.”

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” caught up with Gen Hoshino’s “Koi” last week in terms of consecutive weeks at No. 1 (seven) and was closing in on his record of eleven total weeks at the peak position. This week, however, the song slips to No. 3, with figures in streaming and downloads showing signs of slowing down: streaming went from 9,481,838 to 8,659,291 streams, and downloads from 15,499 to 11,712 units. “Zankyosanka” is powered mainly by these two metrics, so whether it can regain enough momentum to log two more weeks at the top of the Japan Hot 100 to catch up with Hoshino’s record total weeks at No. 1 is something to watch for in the coming weeks.

BEYOOOOONDS’ third single “Eiyuu – Waratte Chopin Senpai -” came in at No. 2 for sales with 98,802 copies sold, performing far better than its previous single “Gekikara LOVE” (54,835 copies). The Hello! Project girl group bows at No. 4 on the Japan Hot 100 this week, breaking its own record peak at No. 9 with the previous track, indicating a steady increase in its core fan base.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, here.