SixTONES’ ‘Watashi’ Bows at No. 1, BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ at No. 5 on Japan Hot 100

SixTONES’s “Watashi” debuts at No. 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated June 15.

The Johnny’s boy band’s seventh single launches with 479,949 CDs sold to hit No. 1 for physical sales, while also dominating look-ups, radio airplay, and Twitter mentions. The track also performed well in the other metrics including video views, which hits No. 12 on the chart tallying the week from June 6 to June 12. Figure-wise, the new single sold over 70,000 copies more than the six-member group’s previous release called “Kyomei” (402,093 copies), indicating that the boys have been successfully expanding their reach.

The lead single off BTS’s anthology album Proof, “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” debuts at No. 5 on the Japan Hot 100, in the wake of the K-pop supergroup’s surprise announcement that they will be focusing more on solo projects. Released on June 10, “Yet To Come” hits No. 2 for downloads, No. 6 for streaming, and No. 3 for video with only three days to count towards the chart week. As the anthology album takes on deeper meaning with the seven members deciding to take a break as a group, how this revelation and album sales affect the chart action of “Yet To Come” in Japan is something to keep an eye on.

Ado teams up with music producer Yasutaka Nakata on “Shinjidai (Uta from ONE PIECE FILM RED),” the theme of the upcoming new ONE PIECE anime movie to be released in Japanese theaters Aug. 6. The track released digitally ruled downloads and launched at No. 28 for streaming to bow at No. 9 on the Japan Hot 100.

Watch the “Shinjidai” music video.

SEKAI NO OWARI (End of the World) rules video for the third straight week with “Habit,” racking up 2 million more views than the week before (from 2,422,889 to 4,478,759 weekly views). The reason for this sharp uptick is the band’s collaboration with Japan’s pioneering top YouTuber HIKAKIN in a dance video released June 10. The track climbs 93-46 on the Top User Generated Songs tally and also rises 4-2 on the Japan Hot 100.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

