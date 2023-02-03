SiriusXM’s ‘Cupid Countdown’ Shoots Arrow at More Than 50 Years of Billboard Chart Hits

Love is in, and on, the air as SiriusXM kicks off its Billboard Cupid Countdown, spotlighting the top 50 love songs from the 1970s to today, as ranked by performance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Billboard Cupid Countdown returns exclusively on the SXM App from Feb. 3 through Feb. 16, extending Valentine’s Day vibes even after all the chocolate and roses have been shared.

The retrospective will also air on SiriusXM’s Love channel on Valentine’s Day at 12 p.m. ET, and again at 9 p.m. ET that day.

All songs were chosen for their lyrics’ romantic and positive themes, making for a soundtrack spanning six decades of Billboard chart hits (as ranked via Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time methodology). Vaunted Valentine’s classics on the Billboard Cupid Countdown include The Captain & Tennille’s “Love Will Keep Us Together,” REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” Mariah Carey’s “Vision of Love,” Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’,” Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and more.

The Billboard Cupid Countdown marks the latest partnership between SiriusXM and Billboard. Billboard Live, hosted by Lyndsey Havens and Carl Lamarre, airs each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Volume channel. Plus, the Billboard Top 112 Songs of Christmas Countdown recently celebrated the sounds of the season, while last summer brought the Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits recap.

Additionally, SiriusXM’s Big 40 Countdown, on ’80s on 8, and the Back in the Day Replay, on ’90s on 9, are based on historical weekly Hot 100 charts, while the Prime 30, on Prime Country, time travels back through Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.