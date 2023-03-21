SiriusXM’s ‘Billboard Women of Pop 1000 Countdown’ Spotlights 50 Years of Chart Hits

SiriusXM and Billboard are celebrating Women’s History Month with the Billboard Women of Pop 1000 Countdown.

The Billboard Women Of Pop 1000 Countdown launched on Tuesday morning (March 21) on SiriusXM’s channel 104 and will run through April 1 at 3 a.m. ET. It’s also available on-demand on the SXM App.

The feature spotlights the top 1,000 songs by women from the start of the 1970s through the end of the 2010s (encompassing the top 20 hits with female vocals each year from 1970 through 2019), as ranked by performance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and via Billboard’s Greatest of All Time chart methodology.

The Billboard Women Of Pop 1000 Countdown spans classics from Barbra Streisand to Billie Eilish, the Carpenters to Cardi B, and Carole King to the Queens of Pop (Madonna) and Soul (Aretha Franklin) (plus “Queen of Hearts”). Other hits on the retrospective range from “Call Me” to “Call Me Maybe,” “Last Dance” to “Just Dance,” and “Love Takes Time” to “TiK ToK.”

The feature is part of SiriusXM’s She’s Got the Mic campaign, in which, every March, SiriusXM and Pandora celebrate Women’s History Month, amplifying women’s achievements and cultural and historical contributions.

For those who aren’t SiriusXM subscribers, eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free. You can click here to sign up.

The Billboard Women Of Pop 1000 Countdown marks the latest partnership between SiriusXM and Billboard. Billboard Live, hosted by Lyndsey Havens and Carl Lamarre, airs each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Volume channel. Plus, the Billboard Cupid Countdown recently highlighted the legacy of love songs on the Hot 100, the Billboard Top 112 Songs of Christmas Countdown celebrated the sounds of the season and last year’s Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits recap evoked musical summer memories covering eight decades.

Additionally, SiriusXM’s Big 40 Countdown, on 80s on 8, and the Back in the Day Replay, on ’90s on 9, are based on historical weekly Hot 100 charts, while Prime Country’s Prime 30 time-travels back through Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.