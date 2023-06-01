SiriusXM Celebrates Black Music Month With the ‘Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown’

From classics by The Supremes and Stevie Wonder to Silk Sonic and SZA, SiriusXM today (June 1) kicks off the Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown.

In honor of Black Music Month, the countdown spotlights the top 500 R&B classics by Black artists spanning the past six decades-plus, as ranked by performance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, per Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time methodology (with consideration also given to titles’ histories on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts).

The limited engagement Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown will air on SiriusXM channel 104 June 1-7 and on the SXM App June 1-30.

From No. 500 to No. 1, the Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown highlights the enduring legacy of the genre, from iconic Motown, funk and disco anthems to love songs and more, highlighting the biggest hits by legendary artists including Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Lionel Richie, Prince, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Usher, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

The Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown marks the latest partnership between SiriusXM and Billboard. Most recently, the Cupid Countdown made Valentine’s Day even sweeter, after the Billboard Top 112 Songs of Christmas Countdown celebrated the sounds of the season and the Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits recapped the biggest summer songs in the Hot 100’s history.

Additionally, SiriusXM’s Big 40 Countdown, on 80s on 8, and the Back in the Day Replay, on ’90s on 9, are based on historical weekly Hot 100 charts, while the Prime 30, on Prime Country, time-travels back through Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.