‘Tis the Season: SiriusXM’s Billboard Top 50 Holiday Hits Countdown Debuts

Fans of all ages can enjoy the biggest seasonal songs of all eras by listening to SiriusXM’s Billboard Top 50 Holiday Hits countdown. The list, based on historical performance on Billboard‘s weekly Holiday 100 chart, is live on the SiriusXM app as of Dec. 15, and will run through Dec. 26.

Additionally, one of the countdown‘s 50 songs will air every other hour on The Blend, SiriusXM channel 16, also as of Dec. 15. The countdown will subsequently air three times a day Dec. 24, 25 and 26 on The Blend, while remaining playable on-demand on the app through Dec. 26.

Listeners can wrap (and then, much more enjoyably, unwrap) presents to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” rock around the clock to Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and join The Ronettes for a joyful “Sleigh Ride,” among other classic sounds of the season on the ranking.

SiriusXM’s Billboard Top 50 Holiday Hits countdown also includes carols by Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole, Pentatonix, Elvis Presley, Wham! and more.

Meanwhile, browse Billboard‘s weekly Holiday 100 songs chart and the weekly Top Holiday Albums tally, which update each Tuesday on Billboard.com.