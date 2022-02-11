Skip to main content
SiriusXM’s ‘Billboard Cupid Countdown’ Celebrates Love Song Hits for Valentine’s Day & Beyond

Spotlighting the top love songs from the past 50-plus years, based on performance on the Billboard Hot 100.

For Valentine’s Day, and beyond, SiriusXM is celebrating the 50 biggest love songs of the last 50-plus years with its Billboard Cupid Countdown, based on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs chart methodology.

The list spotlights songs with “love” (or forms of the word) in their titles, curated exclusively for the countdown.

Vaunted Valentine’s Day songs on the survey date to 1970, ranging from Paul McCartney and Wings’ “My Love” to Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love,” featuring Jay-Z, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.”

The Billboard Cupid Countdown is running 24/7 on the SXM App through Feb. 23.

Plus, click here for SiriusXM’s full menu of Valentine’s Day-related programming.

