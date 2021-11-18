Silk Sonic’s ‘Smokin’ Out the Window’ Opens at No. 1 on Hot R&B Songs Chart

Silk Sonic’s “Smokin’ out the Window” opens at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart (dated Nov. 20), giving the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak a second leader on the list. The new single comes from the pair’s album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, released Friday (Nov. 12).

“Window,” released Nov. 5 through Aftermath/Atlantic, starts with 21 million U.S. streams in its debut week (ending Nov. 11), according to MRC Data. The sum translates to a No. 2 start on both the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs and R&B Streaming Songs chart after a close contest for the top slot with Summer Walker and SZA’s “No Love,” which leads both surveys.

Silk Sonic’s new single is the champ, however, in the genre’s sales realm, entering at No. 1 on R&B Digital Song Sales through 9,000 downloads in the week ending Nov. 11.

Before “Window,” Silk Sonic issued two other singles since the hitmaking duo’s formation this year. Their maiden release, “Leave the Door Open,” dominated the Hot R&B Songs chart for 14 weeks between March and August, while second single “Skate” peaked at No. 3 in August.

Elsewhere, “Window” is the top debut on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with a No. 2 bow and launches at No. 8 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to a strong sales and streaming arrival, initial radio airplay shows signs of favorably for “Window.” The single kicks off at No. 25 on the 50-position R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, where it registered 4.4 million in audience impressions in the week ending Nov. 14, according to MRC Data. It also makes waves with a No. 22 start on Adult R&B Airplay, a format that has warmly received the new duo – both “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate” rank in the chart’s top 10 this week.

Beyond the R&B/hip-hop sector, “Window” cracks two other formats – Rhythmic Airplay, where it starts at No. 24 and Pop Airplay, where it begins in the chart’s anchor slot, No. 40.