Shinedown Scores First No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart With ‘Planet Zero’

Shinedown’s latest studio album, Planet Zero, debuts atop Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated July 16), granting the band its first No. 1 on the list. The set starts with 43,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending July 7, according to Luminate. In total, it’s the fifth top 10 for the group and ninth charting effort overall.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units.

Planet Zero also opens at No. 1 on Top Current Album Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums.

Of the 43,000 copies sold of Planet Zero, physical format sales comprise 30,000 (24,000 on vinyl LP, 6,000 on CD and less than 500 on cassette) and digital album sales comprise 13,000. Planet Zero’s sales were bolstered by the availability of 15 different physical formats. All had the same audio content. Among them were an autographed CD, multiple color vinyl variants and two colored cassette tapes.

Four previous No. 1s are next up on Top Album Sales: NAYEON’s IM NAYEON: 1st Mini Album falls to No. 2 in its second week (15,000; down 71%), Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost rises 4-3 (12,000; down 49%), Harry Styles’ Harry’s House bumps 7-4 (12,000; down 21%) and BTS’ Proof is steady at No. 5 (10,000; down 41%).

Imagine Dragons’ Mercury – Act 1 returns to the top 10, re-entering the chart at No. 6, following the album’s reissue on July 1 with additional songs. The set charges back onto the list with 9,000 sold (up 2,289%).

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s chart-topping Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child climbs 15-7 with 7,000 sold (up 1%), Conan Gray’s Superache falls 3-8 with 7,000 (down 75%), SEVENTEEN’s former leader SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun rebounds 17-9 with 6,000 (up 4%) and Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour rises 16-10 with 6,000 (down 12%).

In the week ending July 7, there were 1.684 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 8.9% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.302 million (up down 9.9%) and digital albums comprised 381,000 (down 5.3%).

There were 595,000 CD albums sold in the week ending July 7 (down 12.9% week-over-week) and 697,000 million vinyl albums sold (down 7.1%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 17.482 million (down 10.6% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 20.1 million (up 1%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 48.628 million (down 8.4% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 37.846 million (down 4.6%) and digital album sales total 10.782 million (down 19.5%).