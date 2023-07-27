×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Shakira Makes History in Top 3 Spots on Latin Pop Airplay Chart

She scores a triple not previously achieved in the list's nearly 30-year history.

Shakira
Shakira Jaume de Laiguana
Español

Shakira crosses off a new milestone, becoming the first artist to occupy the top three ranks on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart in a single week.

On the survey dated July 29, “TQG,” with Karol G, holds strong at No. 1 for a 10th week; Shakira’s own “Acróstico” rises 3-2, returning to its best rank; and the Colombian superstar’s latest single “Copa Vacía,” with Manuel Turizo, advances 4-3 for a new high.

Related

Shakira, Latin Women in Music, Mujeres Latinas en la Música

Shakira, Latin Woman of the Year: A ‘Powerhouse’ and ‘The Definition of Music’ 

(The Latin Pop Airplay chart, which began in 1994, reflects weekly audience impressions from a panel of over 150 Latin-formatted U.S. radio stations, as monitored by Mediabase, which provides Luminate data for Billboard charts.)

Despite “TQG” dipping 7% in audience impressions to 8.6 million in the latest tracking week, ending July 20, the team-up’s 10 weeks at No. 1 mark the second-most of 2023 – trailing only another Shakira song: Her Bizarrap collab “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” dominated for 12 weeks beginning in February (and currently holds at No. 7).

As “Acróstico” and “Copa Vacía” ascend to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, radio airplay continues to grow for the songs. “Acróstico” takes the runner-up slot with a 2% gain in audience impressions, to 5.7 million, while “Copa” rises with a 33% boost, to 5.4 million, procuring the track the week’s Greatest Gainer honor.

Previously, Shakira and 16 other acts had held the top two on Latin Pop Airplay simultaneously. The full list of such artists: Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra 440, Enrique Iglesias, J Balvin, Juanes, Karol G, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Don Omar, Ozuna, Pitbull, Shakira and Tainy.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad