Shakira Takes TikTok Dance Challenge, Talks ‘Te Felicito’ and ‘Focus’ on Late-Night TV

Shakira proved yet again that hips don’t lie when she stopped by The Tonight Show for a dance challenge.

Specifically, a “Watch It Once” TikTok challenge, where the Colombian ace and host Jimmy Fallon tried out popular TikTok dances after watching them on the big screen just the one time.

Whoever’s completes the routine closest to the original, wins the game. It’s that simple.

It’s also simple to predict the winner: Shakira, of course.

The Latin pop star also sat for a chat with Fallon, ticking off Shakira’s stint as a judge on the NBC series Dancing with Myself, and her April release “Te Felicito” with Puerta Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

Being a mom is top of her chart right now. “I don’t put out music too often,” she explains. “To me, it’s a priority to dedicate time to my kids. But when I do it, I focus.”

Three months prep work went into the official music video, apparently, and it was Shakira’s kids who came up with the concept. “I think kids are extremely creative, all of them,” she continues.

“Would her own kids follow their mom’s path into music? Maybe. “I would like for them to have music in their lives,” Shakira says. “Because music gives them so much, it’s a good companion, you know. In life. It’s a good refuge.”

“Te Felicito,” Shakira and Alejandro’s first collaboration, blasted to No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart earlier this month, a year after Shakira scored her last leader on the all-genre ranking: “Girl Like Me,” with Black Eyed Peas.

“Te Felicito” gave Shakira her 16th No. 1, extending her lead with the most chart-toppers among female acts. Alejandro has eight.

Watch the interview below.