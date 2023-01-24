Bizarrap Lands First No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs With ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ Alongside Shakira

Bizarrap captures his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with his most recent partnership. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” with Shakira, rallies up the Jan. 28-dated chart with a 16-1 jump. Shakira ties with Bad Bunny for the fourth-most No. 1s overall, both with 12.

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” hits No. 1 after its first full tracking week with increases in all metrics. The song was released Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. ET through Dale Play/Sony Music Latin and debuted at No. 16 (chart dated Jan. 21) with less than two days of activity. Hot Latin Songs ranks the most popular Latin songs in the U.S. based on a blend of airplay, digital sales, and streaming data.

Starting with radio airplay, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” generated 7.42 million audience impressions in the tracking week ending in Jan. 19, according to Luminate. The sum allows for a No. 5 debut on the all-genre Latin Airplay chart. It’s the second top 10 for Bizarrap after his four-week command with “Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” with Quevedo (November 2022). Shakira, meanwhile, collects her 36th top 10.

On the streaming front, “Vol. 53” logged 20.2 million official U.S. streams, up 315%, in the same tracking period. The count yields a No. 3 start on the overall Streaming Song ranking and a 17-1 jump on Latin Streaming Songs.

Sales also assist the collaboration’s No. 1 ascent on Hot Latin Songs. With 9,000 downloads sold, “Vol. 53” surges 23-3 on the Digital Songs Sales ranking and holds at No. 1 for a second week on Latin Digital Song Sales. It’s the largest sales week among Hot Latin Songs hits since Shakira’s own “Suerte (Whenever, Wherever)” sold 15,000 on the Feb. 15, 2020-dated chart, following her performance of the track during the Super Bowl halftime show that year (Feb. 2).

Back on the multimetric tally, “Vol. 53” easily sends Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera’s “Bebe Dame” to No. 2 after its one week in charge. As mentioned, the song’s surge earns Shakira her 12th champ and places her into a tie with Bad Bunny for the fourth-most leaders. Here’s the scoreboard since the chart’s inception in 1986:

27, Enrique Iglesias

16, Luis Miguel

15, Gloria Estefan

12, Bad Bunny

12, Shakira

11, Marco Antonio Solis

11, Ricky Martin

Notably, “Vol. 53” allows for another woman in a lead or co-lead role to rule Hot Latin Songs for the first time since Karol G’s “Provenza” in May 2022. Further, the tally’s No. 1 slot was monopolized by three Bad Bunny’s songs for 35 weeks, as “Moscow Mule,” “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, and “Titi Me Preguntó” dominated the May 21, 2022 – Jan. 14, 2023-dated rankings, until Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera’s “Bebe Dame” landed at the summit the week prior.

Elsewhere on the charts, “Vol. 53” makes a No. 9 debut on the overall Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s the highest start for both acts, and Shakira’s highest ranking since “Beautiful Liar,” with Beyoncé, peaked at No. 3 in 2007. “Vol. 53” also bows at No. 2 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

All charts dated Jan. 28 will update on Billboard.com Wednesday, Jan. 25.