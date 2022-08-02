SEVENTEEN Scores Fourth No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart

SEVENTEEN scores its fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Aug. 6), as the act’s SEVENTEEN 4th Album Repackage: Sector 17 debuts atop the tally. The set, which is the act’s second chart-topper in 2022, sold 31,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending July 28, according to Luminate. All four of the South Korean group’s charting efforts have hit No. 1 on Top Album Sales.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jack White ODESZA Seventeen See latest videos, charts and news

On the June 18 chart, SEVENTEEN debuted at No. 1 with SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun. The new Sector 17 release contains all of the songs on Face the Sun, but adds additional tracks.

Also debuting in the new top 10: Jack White’s Entering Heaven Alive at No. 2, and ODESZA’s The Last Goodbye at No. 3.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of the 31,000 copies sold of Sector 17, physical format sales comprise effectively all of that sum (all on CD; the album was not released on any other physical formats). Only 0.2% of the album’s first-week sales were digital album purchases.

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of Sector 17 was issued in collectible deluxe packages (six total, including an exclusive version for Target), each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (such as photocards and photobooks).

White snags his second top 10 on Top Album Sales in 2022, as his new album Entering Heaven Alive debuts at No. 2 with 25,000 copies sold. In April, his Fear of the Dawn set debuted at No. 1. Notably, of Entering Heaven Alive’s 25,000 sold, vinyl LP sales comprise 16,000 – yielding a No. 1 debut on the Vinyl Albums chart. (The tally ranks the top-selling vinyl albums of the week.) It’s White’s sixth No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums chart.

ODESZA’s The Last Goodbye is the third and final debut in the top 10 on Top Album Sales, as the duo’s latest effort bows at No. 3 with 16,000 sold. Vinyl sales comprised a majority of the set’s first-week, with 13,000 sold on wax. It starts at No. 2 on the Vinyl Albums chart.

Harry Styles’ former No. 1 Harry’s House falls 3-4 with 11,000 sold (down 14%), ITZY’s Checkmate: Mini Album dips 2-5 in its second week with nearly 11,000 (down 65%), Lizzo’s Special descends 1-6 in its second week with 10,000 (down 75%) and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s chart-topping Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is a non-mover at No. 7 with 8,000 (down 6%).

A trio of former leaders round out the top 10, as Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost dips 6-8 (7,000; down 17%), Aespa’s Girls: The 2nd Mini Album falls 4-9 (nearly 7,000; down 36%) and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rises 11-10 (6,000; down 13%).

In the week ending July 28, there were 1.696 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 8% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.341 million (down 7.9%) and digital albums comprised 355,000 (down 8.6%).

There were 615,000 CD albums sold in the week ending July 28 (down 7.4% week-over-week) and 715,000 vinyl albums sold (down 8.4%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 19.434 million (down 9.8% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 22.350 million (down 0.2%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 53.956 million (down 8.4% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 42.079 million (down 4.8%) and digital album sales total 11.878 million (down 19.5%).