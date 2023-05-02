SEVENTEEN Reigns on Hot Trending Songs Chart With New ‘FML’ Songs

SEVENTEEN charts five songs on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated May 6, paced by “I Don’t Understand But I Luv U” at No. 1.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running April 21-27.

“Luv” is the fourth song on the tracklist of FML, the K-pop group’s six-song EP that was released April 24.

It’s SEVENTEEN’s first Hot Trending Songs weekly No. 1, surpassing the No. 2 peak of “Rock With You” in 2021.

“Luv” is one of four songs from FML in the top 10, with “Luv” followed by “Dust” at No. 5 and “April Shower” and “Super” at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

The top non-SEVENTEEN appearance is from The National, whose “The Alcott” featuring Taylor Swift, debuts at No. 2. “The Alcott” is from the band’s newly released (April 28) album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, and is the album’s lone song to feature contributions from Swift; the LP also features Phoebe Bridgers on two songs and Sufjan Stevens on one.

“The Alcott” is the second collaboration between The National and Swift; Swift returns the favor after the band was a featured act on her song “Coney Island” from 2020’s Evermore.

New music from Jackson Wang (“Cheetah”) and iKON (“Tantara”) also reach the top five at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

