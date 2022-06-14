SEVENTEEN Lands Third No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart With ‘Face the Sun’

SEVENTEEN collects its third No. 1 in a row on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, as the pop group’s SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun debuts atop the latest tally (dated June 18). The 13-member ensemble previously led the list with SEVENTEEN 9th Mini Album: Attacca and Your Choice: 8th Mini Album – both in 2021.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Post Malone Prince Seventeen See latest videos, charts and news

Plus, new albums from Post Malone, Prince and The Revolution, and Angel Olsen debut in the top 10 on Top Album Sales.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun bows at No. 1 on Top Album Sales with 42,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending June 9 – the best sales week yet for the group. Effectively all of that sum was sold through CDs while a negligible number were sold via digital download. The album was not available on any other configuration (such as vinyl LP or cassette).

SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun was released digitally (as both a streaming album as a digital download) on May 27. (The album sold about 1,000 in downloads in the week ending June 2.) The album’s CD release followed on June 3.

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of the album was issued in collectible deluxe packages (seven total, including an exclusive edition for Target) each containing a standard set of items and randomized elements (such as photocards, post cards and a poster).

Harry Styles’ Harry’s House falls 1-2 on Top Album Sales in its third week on the chart, selling 33,000 copies (down 41%). Harry’s House has now surpassed 400,000 in total U.S. album sales (climbing to 420,000). It continues to reign as 2022’s top-selling album, and in second place is the Encanto soundtrack with 197,000 sold in 2022.

Post Malone’s new Twelve Carat Toothache debuts at No. 3 on Top Album Sales with 21,000 sold. It was released June 3 as a standard 14-track album via streamers and through retailers as a digital download and on CD. A deluxe version of the set, with two additional tracks, arrived June 7 via streamers and digital retail. A cassette edition of the album is due on June 24, while a vinyl edition of the standard album is scheduled for release on Feb. 10, 2023.

Prince and The Revolution’s new archival live album, Prince and The Revolution: Live, bows at No. 4 on Top Album Sales with 17,000 copies sold.

The live concert was recorded at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on March 30, 1985 as part of the Purple Rain Tour and was initially commercially released on VHS tape as a home video that year as Prince and The Revolution Live. The home video release spent nine weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Music Video Sales chart. It also garnered a Grammy Award nomination for best music video, long form.

The video of the concert was later included in a deluxe reissue of the Purple Rain album in 2017. But, this new 2022 Live album represents the first time the music of the show has been released as an audio album. Further, both the audio and video of the show been remastered and issued in a number of expansive deluxe formats.

Of the 17,000 copies sold of Prince and The Revolution: Live, physical sales comprise 15,000 (8,000 on vinyl and 7,000 on CD) and digital sales comprise 2,000.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour climbs 6-5 on Top Album Sales with 14,000 sold (down 13%) while TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child falls 5-6 with 11,000 sold (down 32%). Def Leppard’s Diamond Star Halos drops 2-7 in its second week with 7,500 sold (down 76%).

Angel Olsen nabs her highest charting set and first top 10 on Top Album Sales as Big Time debuts at No. 8 with nearly 7,500 sold. Vinyl sales comprised 67% of the album’s first-week, with nearly 5,000 sold on wax.

Rounding out the new top 10 on Top Album Sales are Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (moving 3-9 with 7,000 sold; down 73%) and the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack (7-10 with nearly 7,000 sold; down 42%).

In the week ending June 9, there were 1.691 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 2% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.309 million (down 3.3%) and digital albums comprised 381,000 (up 2.5%).

There were 643,000 CD albums sold in the week ending June 9 (up 5.5% week-over-week) and 657,000 vinyl albums sold (down 10.6%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 14.593 million (down 12% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 16.967 million (up 3.5%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 41.028 million (down 8.1% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 31.784 million (down 4.2%) and digital album sales total 9.245 million (down 19.4%).