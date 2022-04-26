SEVENTEEN, BamBam & DREAMCATCHER Debut New Tracks on Hot Trending Songs Chart

BTS‘ “Butter” extends its run at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated April 30), powered by Twitter, as it claims a 19th week on top.

Plus, new songs by SEVENTEEN, BamBam and DREAMCATCHER debut on the latest ranking.

“Butter” holds at No. 1 with 2.9 million Twitter mentions (down 1%) in the April 15-21 tracking week, according to Twitter. The video for “Butter (Hotter Remix)” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube April 27, becoming the group’s 37th clip to reach the milestone, as reported by multiple sources.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Dreamcatcher (Korea) Seventeen See latest videos, charts and news

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, SEVENTEEN’s “Darl+ing” debuts at No. 4. It earns the South Korean group its second entry on the chart, after “Rock With You” in November. As the latter entered at No. 2, SEVENTEEN becomes the only act to have debuted multiple songs in the top five, dating to the list’s launch in October. “Dar+ling” is SEVENTEEN’s first English-language song, and is slated to appear on the group’s fourth album, due in May.

BamBam’s new track “Wheels Up,” featuring Mayzin, debuts at No. 13 on Hot Trending Songs, marking the Thai rapper’s third entry, after “Who Are You,” featuring Seulgi of Red Velvet, and “Slow Mo.” BamBam debuted the new track during the halftime show of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers game in San Francisco April 7. The song sparks Oakland rapper Mayzin’s first visit to the ranking.

Plus, South Korea’s DREAMCATCHER scores its first entry on Hot Trending Songs, as “Maison” opens at No. 17. The group performed the song on the South Korean MBC M program Show Champion April 20.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.