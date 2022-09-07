Selena’s ‘Moonchild Mixes’ Debuts at No. 1 on Latin Pop Albums Chart, Top 10 on Top Latin Albums

Selena Quintanilla’s new posthumous album Moonchild Mixes debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart (dated Sept. 10), as well at No. 2 on Regional Mexican Albums and No. 8 on the all-Latin-encompassing Top Latin Albums chart with 5,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The album earns the late icon her seventh No. 1 on Latin Pop Albums, tying Shakira and Thalia for the most among women. The album also helps Selena extend her record for the most total weeks spent atop the chart. All seven of her No. 1 albums have spent a combined 173 weeks at No. 1 — Enrique Iglesias trails with the second-most, at 130 weeks.

The set also earns Selena her 18th top 10 on Regional Mexican Albums, the third-most among soloists after Vicente Fernandez (49) and Joan Sebastian (31).

On Top Latin Albums, the LP earns Selena her 16th top 10 album, extending her record for the most among women. Marco Antonio Solis and Vicente Fernandez lead all acts with 25 top 10 albums apiece.

Moonchild Mixes includes 10 previously unreleased songs by the superstar, who died in 1995 at age 23. She recorded the tracks between the ages of 13 and 16. In a recent interview with Billboard, her father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. said releasing the album is a way to keep her memory and legacy alive.

“We as a family had discussed this amongst ourselves that in the future, after Selena’s passing, we were going to maintain her presence through her music and we’ve done that for 27 years. I’m more than sure that the fans are going to love it because if you listen to it, it’ll move you emotionally and take you back to as if Selena was recording it this morning.”