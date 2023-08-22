Selena Gomez’s ‘Single Soon’ Rules Hot Trending Songs Chart Before Release

Selena Gomez’s upcoming new song “Single Soon” debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by X, dated Aug. 26.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by X, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across X, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Aug. 11-17.

“Single Soon” has a release date of Aug. 25 but was announced with an X post on Aug. 17. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3 [Gomez’s upcoming album], I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” she wrote.

The song will be her first taste of new music since the Spanish-language EP Revelacion, which was released in March 2021.

Gomez reigns over Jon Batiste’s “Uneasy,” featuring Lil Wayne, which bows at No. 2. The song was released in full Aug. 18 as part of Batiste’s new album World Music Radio but was discussed alongside the rest of the tracklist in the Aug. 11-17 tracking period; more chart activity is possible on the Sept. 2-dated Billboard surveys.

Dolly Parton’s cover of The Beatles’ “Let It Be,” which adds surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as featured acts (as well as Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton), ranks at No. 3 after being announced for a Aug. 18 release on Aug. 13. It’s her latest taste of Rockstar, her rock-based album, out Nov. 17.

