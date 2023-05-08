Rema & Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ Marks Historic No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” ascends to No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart (dated May 13).

The song, released on Jonzing World/Mavin/SMG Music/Virgin/Interscope Records, marks Rema’s first leader on the list. Gomez adds her fourth Pop Airplay No. 1, following three, tallied consecutively, in 2015-16: “Hands to Myself” (for one week in April 2016), “Same Old Love” (two weeks, January 2016) and “Good for You,” featuring A$AP Rocky (two, September-October 2015).

“Calm Down” claims a second week atop the Rhythmic Airplay chart, after it became each artist’s first No. 1. It also jumps 24-16 on Adult Pop Airplay and rises 35-34 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

Rema, from Nigeria, released the original version of “Calm Down” in February 2022 as a single from his debut solo LP, Rave & Roses. Its remix with Gomez arrived last August, and that version’s official video premiered in September.

“Calm Down” has topped the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for 35 weeks (through the May 6-dated survey), the longest rule since the ranking began just over a year ago, in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation. It becomes the first song to have led both lists.

Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs No. 1s – Pop Airplay Peaks:

“Calm Down,” Rema & Selena Gomez – No. 1 (one week, to-date)

“Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),” CKay – No. 20

“Essence,” Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – No. 21

“Peru,” Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – No. 22

“Last Last,” Burna Boy – did not chart

“Free Mind,” Tems – did not chart

“I think the magic behind this track lies in the combination of the fresh sounding Afrobeat, paired with the familiarity of Selena Gomez,” says Matt Mony, program director of Pop Airplay reporter WYOY Jackson, Miss., which has played “Calm Down” more than 1,100 times, dating to its first spin in August 2022, according to Mediabase, which provides Luminate data for Billboard’s airplay charts. “I think with the strategy of bringing a familiar voice to an unfamiliar sound, records like this have huge potential in reaching a completely new audience.”