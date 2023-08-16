Sean Paul Returns to No. 1 on Latin Airplay With Feid Collab ‘Niña Bonita’

Sean Paul is back at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart following a six-year break with the Feid team-up, “Niña Bonita,” which rises 4-1 to lead the Aug. 19-dated list.

It’s the second Spanglish collab that takes Sean Paul to No. 1 on Latin Airplay. The dancehall singer-songwriter crowned the overall Latin radio ranking for one week through his featured turn on Enrique Iglesias’s “Súbeme La Radio” in 2017. Feid, meanwhile, picks-up his fourth champ, three which have arrived in 2023.

“Niña Bonita” trades places with Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes,” which dips 1-4 after its one-week lead, boosted by a 10% gain in audience impressions, to 9.5 million, registered in the U.S. during the Aug. 4-10 tracking week, according to Luminate. “Goes” falls to No. 4 with 8.1 million impressions, a 12% cut from the week prior.

Between his two chart-topping singles, “Contra La Pared,” with J Balvin, took Sean Paul to a No. 8 high in 2019, to become his third top 10 on Latin Airplay then. His first arrived in 2006 as the all English-language “Temperature” peaked at No. 10 in its sixth week.

Further, “Bonita” is the Jamaican’s second Spanglish partnership in 2023. He was recruited by Karol G for her single “Karmika,” also with Bad Gyal, which rose to No. 25 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs in March. The track is one of 17 songs on Karol G’s No. 1 album Mañana Será Bonito.

As mentioned, “Bonita” gives Feid his fourth No. 1 on Latin Airplay among 10 career entries and five top 10s. It follows the four-week ruler “Yandel 150,” with Yandel (April-May). Prior, he crowned for one week through his featured role on Ozuna’s “Hey Mor” in March. The Colombian earned his first ruler with “Porfa,” with the all-star team comprising J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Sech, and Justin Quiles, in 2020.

Elsewhere, “Bonita” rises 3-1 to capture its first week atop Latin Rhythm Airplay as the Greatest Gainer. It’s concurrently Sean Paul’s first hit since 2017 for a total of three No. 1s, while Feid secures his fifth champ there.