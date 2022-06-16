Seals & Crofts’ ‘Summer Breeze’ Returns to Billboard Charts After Jim Seals’ Death

Following the death of Jim Seals on June 6, Seals & Crofts’ “Summer Breeze” returns to the Billboard charts, appearing at No. 10 on the LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global tallies dated June 18.

The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including the U.S. The company is the world’s leader in licensed lyrics, with data provided by more than 5,000 publishers and utilized by more than 100 services, including Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Microsoft, SoundHound and iHeartRadio.

According to LyricFind, “Summer Breeze” saw a 643% boost of lyric searches and usages in the U.S., while the song increased 647% globally, both in the tracking week of June 6-12.

Additionally, Seals & Crofts’ “We May Never Pass This Way (Again)” reached the LyricFind Global list with a 1,517% bump in global lyric searches and usages.

“Breeze” was Seals & Crofts’ first Billboard Hot 100 appearance, peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100 dated Nov. 25, 1972. “Pass,” meanwhile, peaked at No. 21 in November 1973.

“Breeze” saw a significant boost in U.S. sales in the June 3-9 tracking period, leaping 548% to 1,800 downloads from a negligible sum the prior week, according to Luminate. As a result, the song debuted on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart dated June 18 at No. 43.

In all, the band’s catalog garnered 2.2 million official U.S. streams from June 3-9, up 25% from 1.7 million over May 27-June 2. It also moved 4,800 downloads, an 822% jump from 500.

The duo of James Seals and Darrell Crofts released full-length albums between 1969 and 2004, last reaching the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 in 1978. Seals died June 6 in Nashville after a long illness.