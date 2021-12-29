SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ Tallies Third Week Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart

SB19‘s “Bazinga” adds a third week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, on the survey dated Jan. 1.

Dating to the list’s launch in October, “Bazinga” is the second song to tally as many as three weeks at No. 1, after BTS’ “Butter” (six total weeks on top).

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

NCT debuts a pair of songs on the latest Hot Trending Songs chart: “Dreaming,” the chart’s top new entry at No. 6, and “Earthquake” at No. 12. Both tracks are from the boy band’s new set Universe, which concurrently debuts at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 with 39,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., according to MRC Data. The release also blasts in at No. 1 on World Albums, marking the group’s second No. 1, after Resonance, Pt. 1 in October 2020.

The second-highest debut on Hot Trending Songs is Aespa’s “Dreams Come True” at No. 10. The song is the group’s second entry on the chart, after “Savage” peaked at No. 6 on the inaugural ranking in October. The new track is a cover of S.E.S.’s 1998 K-pop classic, which several other K-pop acts have recorded or performed, including Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, Sonamoo and TWICE.

This week’s other Hot Trending Songs debuts are V’s “Christmas Tree” at No. 13 and Mew Suppasit and SAM KIM’s “Before 4:30 (She Said…)” at No. 18. The former earns the BTS member his first solo entry on the survey (BTS has tallied five, including two No. 1s). The latter is Mew Suppasit’s second charted title and SAM KIM’s first.

