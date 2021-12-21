SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ Leads Hot Trending Songs Chart for Second Week

After ceding the No. 1 rank on Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, for a week, SB19‘s “Bazinga” returns to the top spot on the survey dated Dec. 25.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

“Bazinga” retakes No. 1 for a second frame atop the weekly Hot Trending Songs chart and becomes one of two songs to lead for multiple weeks since the list started in late October. It joins BTS‘ “Butter,” which has reigned for six weeks so far.

The week’s top debut is ATEEZ‘s “The Real” at No. 6. The South Korean boy band’s first weekly Hot Trending Songs entry was boosted by the Dec. 10 premiere of its official video, alongside its new EP Zero: Fever Epilogue, which concurrently starts at No. 1 on World Albums with 16,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the Dec. 10-16 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

Two MONSTA X songs bow on the weekly Hot Trending Songs chart following the Dec. 10 release of the group’s new album The Dreaming: the title track at No. 12 and “You Problem” at No. 19.

The week’s other debut belongs to “Girl of My Dreams,” a collaboration between the late Juice WRLD and BTS member SUGA, from the former’s Dec. 10 release Fighting Demons. The track opens at No. 18 on the weekly Hot Trending Songs recap, as well as No. 1 on Digital Song Sales and No. 29 on the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100. Fighting Demons launches at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.