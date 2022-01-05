SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ Adds Fourth Week Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart as BamBam & NCT U Debut

SB19‘s “Bazinga” commands Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Jan. 8), powered by Twitter, for a fourth total week.

The Filipino quintet’s track has maintained momentum since its official video premiered Oct. 29, followed by the group’s Nov. 29 performance of the song at the 34th Awit Awards, the annual honors bestowed by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry.

The song holds at No. 1 with 2.1 million Twitter mentions (up 1%) in the Dec. 23-30 tracking week.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Among other moves, Kazakh singer-songwriter Dimash Kudaibergen claims the tally’s Nos. 2 and 3 spots with “Fly Away” and “Be With Me,” respectively. Dating to the chart’s launch, he joins BTS and Lisa as the only acts to have placed multiple songs in the top five simultaneously.

Thai rapper and GOT7 member BamBam boasts the chart’s highest debut, as “Who Are You,” featuring SEULGI of Red Velvet, opens at No. 12. The song bows thanks to conversation on Twitter surrounding its Dec. 28 release.

NCT U score the chart’s two additional debuts, with “Sweet Dream” and “Beautiful” at Nos. 13 and 20, respectively. Both tracks are on NCT’s Universe: The 3rd Album, Neo Culture Technology (2021), which has spent its first two weeks on the World Albums chart at No. 1, as it leads the latest, Jan. 8-dated list with 20,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data.

