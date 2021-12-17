SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ Holds on to No. 1 Spot on 24-Hour Real-Time Hot Trending Songs Chart

SB19‘s “Bazinga” held the top spot on Billboard‘s 24-hour, real-time Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and presented by Capital One, Friday, Dec. 17.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and presented by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday each week, also posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The Hot Trending Songs charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more and are unique in that they track what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

The Filipino quintet’s track, which led the corresponding seven-day Hot Trending Songs chart dated Dec. 11, received over 280,000 mentions in the last 24 hours.

BTS‘ “Butter,” a six-week ruler on the weekly survey, ranked at No. 2 on the 24-hour ranking Friday with over 270,000 mentions.

Among even newer releases on the 24-hour look-in, Monsta X‘s “The Dreaming” ranked at No. 12, following the Dec. 10 release of the group’s album of the same name, and ATEEZ‘s “The Real” placed at No. 13 after its new EP Zero: Fever Epilogue likewise arrived Dec. 10.

Juice WRLD‘s posthumous “Girl of My Dreams,” featuring BTS member Suga, ranked at No. 18 on the 24-hour list. It’s from the former’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, also released Dec. 10.

