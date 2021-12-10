SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ Tops 24-Hour Real-Time Hot Trending Songs Chart

SB19 continued its impressive chart run, ruling Billboard‘s 24-hour real-time Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, Friday (Dec. 10), with “Bazinga.”

The song, which also topped the weekly version of the tally (dated Dec. 11), led after the group’s performance of it at the 34th Awit Awards, the annual honors bestowed by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry, Nov. 29. SB19 was nominated for four awards and won for People’s Voice Favorite Song, for “Hanggang sa Huli.”

Explore Explore SB19 See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday each week, also posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The Hot Trending Songs charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more and are unique in that they track what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Among other titles on the 24-hour Hot Trending Songs chart Friday, BE:FIRST’s “Gifted” reached the top five thanks to conversation around a Dec. 7-released live performance of the song on YouTube (aka, its “StageMix”).

NCT U’s new song “Universe (Let’s Play Ball)” also reached the top five following the Dec. 10 premiere of its official video. It’s the title track from the group’s album Universe, due Dec. 14.

IVE’s “Eleven” likewise hit the top five thanks to discussion about several of the group’s performances of the song, including on the South Korean TV program Show Champion Dec. 8.

Plus, BTS’ Jin appeared on the ranking with his new solo song “Super Tuna,” released Dec. 4. The track entered thanks to buzz leading up to and after its release, including a special performance video released on YouTube.

Keep visiting Billboard.com to check out the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and come back Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.