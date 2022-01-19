SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ Ties BTS’ ‘Butter’ for Most Weeks Spent at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

SB19‘s “Bazinga” tallies its record-tying sixth week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Jan. 22), powered by Twitter. The Filipino group’s single matches the reign of BTS’ “Butter,” which led for six weeks in November-December, after the chart began in October.

“Bazinga” holds at No. 1 with 4.2 million Twitter mentions in the Jan. 7-14 tracking week. It has continued its momentum since the premiere of its official video in October, followed by the group’s performance of the song at the 34th Awit Awards in November.

SB19 also performed “Bazinga” on the BYE2021 digital music festival on New Year’s Eve and took part in the ASEAN-Korea ROUND Festival Jan. 9.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Among other moves on the latest Hot Trending Songs chart, ENHYPEN’s “Blessed-Cursed” enters at No. 4. The track earns the group its sixth entry on the ranking, passing BTS for the most among all acts so far. It’s ENHYPEN’s second top 10, after the No. 5-peaking “Tamed-Dashed” in October. “Blessed-Cursed” is on the group’s album Dimension: Answer and debuts following the Jan. 10 premiere of its official video.

Plus, WOOZI’s “Ruby” debuts on Hot Trending Songs at No. 17, earning the South Korean singer and SEVENTEEN member his first entry on the chart. “Ruby” is the title track from WOOZI’s debut solo set of the same name, released Jan. 3. SEVENTEEN has charted one title on the tally: “Rock With You” reached No. 2 in November.

