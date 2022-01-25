SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ Surpasses BTS’ ‘Butter’ for Most Weeks Spent at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

SB19‘s “Bazinga” spends a seventh week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Jan. 29), powered by Twitter.

The Filipino group’s single surpasses the six-week run of BTS‘ “Butter” for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the chart so far, dating to the list’s October launch.

“Bazinga” crowns the chart with 9.3 million Twitter mentions in the Jan. 15-22 tracking week. It has continued its momentum since the premiere of its official video in October, followed by the group’s performance of the song at the 34th Awit Awards in November. The group also performed the song on the BYE2021 digital music festival on New Year’s Eve and took part in the ASEAN-Korea ROUND Festival Jan. 9.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS SB19 See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Elsewhere on the latest Hot Trending Songs chart, BamBam’s new track “Slow Mo” debuts at No. 7. The song marks the first collaboration between the GOT7 member and American R&B singer Pink Sweat$, as the latter co-wrote the song.

“Slow Mo” earns BamBam his second career solo entry on Hot Trending Songs. He first charted on the ranking with “Who Are You,” featuring SEULGI of Red Velvet, earlier this month.

Plus, ENHYPEN’s “Polaroid Love” debuts at No. 15 on Hot Trending Songs, earning the group its seventh entry, the most of any act yet. The song appears on the group’s LP Dimension: Answer, which is a repackaged version of its album Dimension: Dilemma with three new songs (including “Polaroid Love”). Dimension: Dilemma hit No. 1 on the World Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200 in October, while Dimension: Answer is new as the act’s third No. 1 on World Albums and bows at No. 14 on the latest Billboard 200.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.