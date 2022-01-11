SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ Spends Fifth Week Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart

SB19‘s “Bazinga” spends a fifth week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Jan. 15), powered by Twitter.

The Filipino group’s single has held its momentum since the premiere of the official video in October, followed by the group’s performance of the song at the 34th Awit Awards in November. More recently, the act performed on the BYE2021 digital music festival on New Year’s Eve and took part in the ASEAN-Korea ROUND Festival Jan. 9.

“Bazinga” holds at No. 1 with 2.1 million Twitter mentions in the Dec. 31-Jan. 6 tracking week.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Among other moves on the survey, BamBam’s “Who Are You,” featuring SEULGI of Red Velvet, reaches the top 10 for the first time, jumping 12-7. The track’s rise can be attributed to conversation surrounding the song’s Dec. 28 release.

Plus, NCT U’s “OK!” debuts at No. 20, earning the NCT sub-unit its third entry so far, after “Universe (Let’s Play Ball)” and “Beautiful.”

