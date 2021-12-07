SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ Hits No. 1 on Weekly Hot Trending Songs Chart, KAI & Stray Kids Debut In Top 10

SB19‘s “Bazinga” jumps from No. 8 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Dec. 11-dated weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, leading for the first time.

The song reigns with 1.5 million Twitter mentions (up 67%) in the tracking week, which ran from Friday, Nov. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 2, and earns SB19 its first No. 1 on any chart.

The latest Twitter conversation around “Bazinga,” whose official video premiered Oct. 29, follows the group’s Nov. 29 performance of the song at the 34th Awit Awards, the annual honors bestowed by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry. SB19 was nominated for four awards and took home the trophy for Peoples’ Voice Favorite Song, for “Hanggang sa Huli.”

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Before this week, BTS ruled the weekly iteration of Hot Trending Songs for the first six weeks of the chart’s existence, first with “Permission to Dance” (one week) and then with “Butter” (five). The septet places three songs in the latest top 10: “Butter” (No. 2), “Permission to Dance” (No. 3) and “Dynamite” (No. 9).

Stray Kids chart two songs in the weekly Hot Trending Songs top 10: “Christmas EveL” jumps 15-4 and “Winter Falls” debuts at No. 10. Both tracks appear on the group’s new EP Christmas EveL, released Nov. 29.

Plus, KAI’s “Peaches” debuts at No. 8 thanks to continued conversation following its release Nov. 30 on KAI’s new EP of the same name.

