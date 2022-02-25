Saweetie Reaches No. 1 for Third Time on Top Triller U.S. Chart

Saweetie reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart for the third time with “Closer,” featuring H.E.R., which debuts atop the Feb. 26-dated survey.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running Feb. 11-17.

Saweetie previously hit No. 1 with “Tap In” in mid-2020, followed by “Fast (Motion)” in mid-2021.

She ties Cardi B for the second most No. 1s since Top Triller U.S. began in 2020; Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug lead all acts with four rulers apiece.

Meanwhile, “Closer” is the first No. 1 on Top Triller U.S. for H.E.R.

The week’s top video in the U.S. for “Closer” came from Saweetie herself, with 532,000 views thus far.

“Closer” concurrently bows at No. 2 on Top Triller Global, which is instead led by Rema’s “Calm Down,” which debuts atop the tally.