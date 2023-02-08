Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS from EXILE TRIBE Hit No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 for First Time Since 2019

Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS from EXILE TRIBE’s “Stars” blasts in atop the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Feb. 8, becoming the group’s first No. 1 hit in about three and a half years since their single “Scarlet feat. Afrojack” that led the chart in August 2019.

“Stars” is a hot new number written by music producer sty, creator of the song “R.Y.U.S.E.I.” that finished at No. 1 on Billboard Japan’s year-end song chart for 2015 after being released in June 2014. The new single is off to a great start, launching at No. 1 for sales with 104,841 copies sold, while also hitting No. 3 for radio airplay, No. 6 for downloads, No. 17 for video views, and No. 37 for streaming.

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” holds at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 after slipping from the top spot last week. The four-man band’s record-breaking single continues to rule streaming for the 16th week in a row with 11,352,196 streams. While down by about 2 percent from the previous week, weekly streams for the track are still more than 3 million ahead of the song at No. 2, Kenshi Yonezu’s “KICK BACK” with 8,112,798 streams. Although the downward trend continues, the number of views isn’t expected to drop significantly and the track is likely to still hover near the top of the charts.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, YouTube and GYAO! video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Jan. 30 to Feb.5, here.