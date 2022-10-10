Sam Smith and Kim Petras Extend ‘Unholy’ U.K. Chart Reign

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (EMI) hit dominates the U.K.’s chart for a second week.

The viral track racks up 6.6 million streams during the latest chart cycle, the Official Charts Company reports, to complete another victory lap.

“Unholy” finishes “comfortably ahead” of David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s former leader “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone), which had led the midweek chart before finishing in second place.

The highest new debut on the Official U.K. Singles Chart belongs to Ed Sheeran with “Celestial” (Asylum), new at No. 6, for the Englishman’s 40th top 10 and 57th top 40 appearance.

“Celestial,” which is synced to the forthcoming Pokémon games “Scarlet” and “Violet,” is “by far” the most-bought track of the week, the OCC reports. Sheeran also appears further down the list with Burna Boy on “For My Hand” (Atlantic), which lifts 20-19, a new high.

Also making a move in the top 10 is Beyonce’s “Cuff It” (Columbia/Parkwood Ent), from the superstar U.S. singer’s best-selling Renaissance album. “Cuff It” rises 14-10 for a new peak and Knowles’ 21st U.K. top 10 single.

Meanwhile, Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” (via Atlantic) cracks the top 20 for the first time, the Detroit-born artist’s fourth top 20 single; it’s up 21-20.

Nigerian artist Rema (real name Divine Ikubor) is on the rise with “Calm Down” (Mavin), up 25-21 for a new peak; while singer and social media star Cian Ducrot climbs with “All For You” (Polydor), up 29-23, a new high.

Close behind is KSI, with “Summer Is Over” (Atlantic) bowing at No. 24. It’s the British singer, rapper and YouTuber’s 17th U.K. top 40 single.

Finally, alternative rock favorites Arctic Monkeys bag a 17th U.K. top 40 with “Body Paint” (Domino Recordings), new at No. 26. It’s lifted from the Sheffield indie act’s seventh and latest album, The Car, due out Oct. 21.