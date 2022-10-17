Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Tops Billboard Global Charts for Third Week

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” posts a third week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, two weeks after it launched at the summit of both surveys.

‘Unholy’ Atop Global 200 for Third Week

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” claims a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 81.5 million streams (down 2%) and 18,000 downloads sold worldwide (up 9%) in the Oct. 7-13 tracking week.

Notably, songs by acts all from outside the U.S. have topped the Global 200 for 34 consecutive weeks, spanning seven titles (and five countries), both record streaks since the chart began. Here’s a recap:

“Heat Waves,” Glass Animals (U.K.), six weeks at No. 1, beginning March 5

“As It Was,” Harry Styles (U.K.), 15, April 16

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush (U.K.), three, June 18

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap (Argentina) & Quevedo (Spain), four, July 30

“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), two, Sept. 3

“Shut Down,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), one, Oct. 1

“Unholy,” Sam Smith (UK) & Kim Petras (Germany), three to-date, Oct. 8

The Global 200’s top five holds in place, with David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” at its No. 2 high; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at No. 3 following its record 15-week reign; Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence” at its No. 4 best; and OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” at its No. 5 highpoint.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” rebounds to its No. 10 best, from No. 12, up 3% to 37.6 million streams worldwide. It previously spent a week in the region on the Aug. 27 chart.

Smith, Petras Continue Atop Global Excl. U.S.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” concurrently logs a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 59.3 million streams (down 2%) and 6,000 downloads sold (up 8%) worldwide in territories outside the U.S. in the Oct. 7-13 tracking week.

Similar to the Global 200, songs by acts from outside the U.S. have dominated the Global Excl. U.S. chart for 32 weeks in a row, covering nine titles (and six countries), likewise record streaks:

“Heat Waves,” Glass Animals (U.K.), three weeks at No. 1, beginning March 19

“Envolver,” Anitta (Brazil), one, April 9

“As It Was,” Harry Styles (U.K.), 13, April 16

“Yet To Come,” BTS (South Korea), one, June 25

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush (UK), one, July 16

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap (Argentina) & Quevedo (Spain), six, July 30

“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), three, Sept. 3

“Shut Down,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), one, Oct. 1

“Unholy,” Sam Smith (U.K.) & Kim Petras (Germany), three to-date, Oct. 8

The Global Excl. U.S. top five is stationary, with David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” at its No. 2 best; Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” at its No. 3 high; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at No. 4 following its record 13-week rule; and Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” at No. 5, after it reigned for six weeks.

