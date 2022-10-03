Sam Smith and Kim Petras Torch U.K. Chart With ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras school their U.K. chart competitors as “Unholy” (via EMI) flies to No. 1.

“Unholy” accumulates 5.9 million streams, the Official Charts Company, to leapfrog David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone), the leader at the halfway mark.

With this latest chart feat, Smith now boasts an eighth U.K. No. 1 single, equal with Oasis and the Rolling Stones in the list of homegrown artists with the most leaders. It’s Kim Petras’ first-ever U.K. chart leader.

Smith previously lead the singles survey with “La La La” with Naughty Boy (from 2013), “Money On My Mind” (2014), “Stay With Me” (2014), “Lay Me Down” featuring John Legend (2015), “Writing’s On The Wall” (2015), “Too Good At Goodbyes” (2017) and “Promises” with Calvin Harris (2018).

Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s viral hit “I’m Good (Blue)” slips 1-2, just 1,400 chart units between the leader. “I’m Good (Blue)” is the most downloaded song of the chart cycle, the OCC reports.

Further down the chart, there are new peaks for singles by Chris Brown (“Under The Influence” up 8-7 via RCA) and Luude & Mattafix (“Big City Life” up 10-8 via Warner Records), while Steve Lacy makes his first U.K. top 10 appearance as “Bad Habit” (L-M/RCA) lifts 11-9.

Brit Award-winning homegrown hip-hop star Stormzy makes his 25th top 40 splash with “Mel Made Me Do It” (0207/Merky). It’s new at No. 12.

Meanwhile, D-Block Europe lands three new entries on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published Friday, Sept. 30, with “4 The Win” at No. 23; Burna Boy collaboration “She’s Not Anyone” at No. 30; and “Conor McGregor” at No. 39. Those three debuts, all of which appear on the hip-hop collective’s new album, Lap 5 (via D-Block Europe), lift the number of D-Block Europe’s top 40 singles to 26.

One of the highest climbers of the latest cycle is Rema with “Calm Down” (Mavin), zooming 32-25, and Fred Again and Swedish House Mafia’s “Turn On The Lights Again” (Atlantic) up 36-33.