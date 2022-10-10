Sam Smith and Kim Petras Eye Third Week Atop U.K. Chart With ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras are powering to a third consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. with “Unholy” (EMI).

The viral number leads the First Look chart, which ranks tracks based on sales and streaming activity at the midweek point, ahead of David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (Parlophone) and Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (Vertigo), respectively.

Beyonce is on the climb with her Renaissance release “Cuff It” (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) set to lift 10-6, for what would be a new peak, while British hip-hop artist Aitch could see two tracks bounce. The Manchester rapper’s collaboration with Anne-Marie, “Psycho” (Atlantic), could bounce 12-8, while his tag-team with Ed Sheeran, “My G” (Asylum/Capitol) is set to rise 16-13.

Meanwhile, Australian producer and DJ Luude is still hanging around the top 10 with “Big City Life” (Warner Records), his drum ‘n’ bass collab with Mattafix. The followup to “Down Under,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Official Chart earlier this year, “Big City Life” lifts 11-9 on the chart blast.

Though no new singles debut on the chart blast, a handful of tracks are making a move north, including cuts from Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran (“For My Hand” up 19-15 via Atlantic), Tom Grennan (“All These Nights” up 64-16 via Insanity), Lizzo (“2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” up 2018 via Atlantic), Cian Ducrot (“All For You” up 23-19 via Polydor) and Rema (“Calm Down” up 21-20 via Mavin).

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday (Oct. 14).