Sam Smith and Kim Petras Extend ‘Unholy’ U.K. Chart Reign

Sam Smith and Kim Petras make it a hattrick as “Unholy” (via EMI) claims a third consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K.

The track draws level with Smith’s 2017 single “Too Good At Goodbyes” as their second-longest-running No. 1 hit, with both songs boasting three straight weeks at the summit.

Of Smith’s eight U.K. No. 1s, none has logged more time at the top than their “Promises” collaboration with Calvin Harris, at six weeks.

“Unholy” leads an unchanged top three, ahead of David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone) and Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (Vertigo), respectively.

Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) is enjoying a renaissance after going viral on social media. The single lifts 10-5 for a new chart high in its 11th week on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

Also on the rise is Anne-Marie and Aitch’s “Psycho” (Atlantic), up 12-9 for its first stint in the top 10. “Psycho” leads Aitch’s three appearances in the top 40 of the latest U.K. chart frame, published Friday, Oct. 14, with Ed Sheeran collab “My G” (Asylum/Capitol) up 16-14, and Tion Wayne alliance “Let’s Go” (Atlantic) debuting at No. 30.

Another song on the rise after turning viral on TikTok is Tom Odell’s 2010 release “Another Love,” up 18-13. That’s the highest chart position for the track since July 2013, and it’s closing in on its peak of No. 10. The debut from the BRITs Critics Choice winner began trending alongside protest videos, including tributes in response to the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in suspicious circumstances.

A slew of singles rise on the latest survey, including Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” (via Atlantic), up 20-16; Rema’s “Calm Down” (Mavin) up 21-17; Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran’s “For My Hand” (Atlantic) up 19-18; Cian Ducrot’s “All For You” (Polydor) up 23-19; Venbee and Goddard’s “Messy In Heaven” (Columbia) up 38-20 and d4vd’s “Romantic Suicide” (DVD4) 31-22.

The highest new debut on the latest frame belongs to Mimi Webb, as “Ghost Of You” (Epic) starts at No. 23. Lifted from her forthcoming debut album Amelia, “Ghost Of You” is Webb’s fifth top 40 appearance.

Finally, Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz snag a top 40 debut with “Miss You” (Atlantic), new at No. 28. It’s Tree’s highest chart position in the U.K. and his second top 40 after “Life Goes On,” which last year peaked at No. 33, and it’s Schulz’ fourth appearance in the top tier.