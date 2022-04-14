Sakurazaka46 Rises to No. 1 as Tani Yuuki Scores First Top 10 Hit on Japan Hot 100

Sakurazaka46 hits No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated April 13, with its latest track “Samidareyo.” The J-pop girl group’s fourth single sold 452,752 copies in its first week to rule physical sales, and also comes in at No. 2 for look-ups, No. 19 for downloads, No. 27 for streaming, No. 18 for radio airplay, and No. 6 for Twitter mentions.

Explore Explore Sakurazaka46 See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Samidareyo” launched with about 45,000 more CDs than the group’s previous single called “Nagaredama,” which sold 407,334 first-week copies. The new single also improved in streaming (600k more weekly streams) compared to the previous single, but fell short by about 5,000 units in downloads.

Last week’s No. 1 song, Snow Man’s “Brother Beat,” slips to No. 3 but continues to maintain momentum. After ruling sales, look-ups, radio, and video views last week, the track holds at No. 1 for look-ups and video, and also fares well in sales with 35,219 copies this week. Total sales for the CD add up to 844,301 copies.

Rising singer-songwriter Tani Yuuki scores his first top 10 hit with “W / X / Y,” rising 12-9 on this week’s chart. Streams for the track increased by 11.3% from the week before with 6,930,279 weekly streams, rising 6-2 for the metric.

Hitmaker Gen Hoshino is back with another potential top 10 hit on his hands. “Kigeki,” the ending theme of the new anime series SPYxFAMILY, dropped on April 8 and debuts at No. 11 this week, racking up 19,907 downloads (No. 1) with only three days to tally this week. With a full week to count, the track is set to break into the top 10 next week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, head here.